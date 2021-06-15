Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

