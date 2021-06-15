Ergoteles LLC Sells 24,788 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $236.33. 35,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.46. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

