Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 13th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,470. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

