Reviewing WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hanmi Financial and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 WSFS Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.67%. WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and WSFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.35 $42.20 million $1.38 14.83 WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.40 $114.77 million $1.91 26.78

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 21.43% 9.96% 0.91% WSFS Financial 23.80% 8.36% 1.07%

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Hanmi Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 16, 2021, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

