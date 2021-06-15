Ergoteles LLC Purchases 6,505 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $732,675,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,711. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $669.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

