Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

