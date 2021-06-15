CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the May 13th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 2,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,757. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $208,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,672 shares of company stock worth $2,039,854. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

