Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.58. 21,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,964,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several research firms recently commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

