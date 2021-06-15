Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the May 13th total of 482,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 3,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

