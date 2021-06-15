Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.61. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 4,336 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

