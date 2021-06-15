The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.09

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 7987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

