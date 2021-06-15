QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 968,333 shares.The stock last traded at $78.02 and had previously closed at $78.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

