Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.72. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,398 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

