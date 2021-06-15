Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $110.44. 68,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789,377. The firm has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

