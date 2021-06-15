Ergoteles LLC Makes New $18.72 Million Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,577 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.87. 33,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

