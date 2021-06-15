Ergoteles LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 638.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $3,495,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 178,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,775. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

