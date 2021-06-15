Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $72.86

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.86, but opened at $67.00. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 100,028 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $24,977,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

