Ergoteles LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2,607.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,391.09. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,452.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

