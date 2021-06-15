Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

INSP traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $185.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,823. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

