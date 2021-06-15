Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $2,124,742.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00.

ANET stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,981. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.93. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $370.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.