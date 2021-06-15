15,000 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000.

PGRWU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,417. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

