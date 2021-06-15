10,603 Shares in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Acquired by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 80,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

