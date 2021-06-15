Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCACU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Shares of GCACU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 86,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

