Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.11. 2,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

