Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.94.

PLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.59. 7,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.55. The stock has a market cap of C$996.51 million and a P/E ratio of 35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$21.85 and a 12 month high of C$35.60.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.