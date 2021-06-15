apM Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.01 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $106,620.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.20 or 0.00781620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00084789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.24 or 0.07856907 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.