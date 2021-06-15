United Bank Acquires Shares of 365 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $611.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $651.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $588.96 billion, a PE ratio of 617.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

