Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 34,190 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 47.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $199.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.