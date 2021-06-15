Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 104,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.30.

