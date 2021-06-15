Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVRAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth about $3,983,000.

Get Levere alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,077. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.