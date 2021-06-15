Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Denny’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,527,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.65, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

