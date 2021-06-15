Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.47.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.38. 5,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

