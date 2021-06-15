Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.47.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.38. 5,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.