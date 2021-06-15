The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,390. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

