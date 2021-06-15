Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.7 days.

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGIFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

