Haverford Trust Co. Has $65.24 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $65,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

UPS stock opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.