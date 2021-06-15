Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 5,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 475,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

