RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 9,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,804. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.35. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Get RF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.