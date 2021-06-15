Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537,864 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 1.48% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,135. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.