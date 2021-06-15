Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 1,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $676.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

