Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after purchasing an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,563 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after purchasing an additional 867,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 366,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,548. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

