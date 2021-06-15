Mariner Investment Group LLC Takes $392,000 Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. TB SA Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBSAU. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,069,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000.

TBSAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

