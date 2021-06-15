Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 42,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,918,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $39,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

