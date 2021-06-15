Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 2.7% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $48.93. 2,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Prothena alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.