Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

STX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

