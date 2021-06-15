Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Down to $83.96

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.96, but opened at $82.14. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

