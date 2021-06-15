Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,544,101 shares.The stock last traded at $37.11 and had previously closed at $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock valued at $169,946,405. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.