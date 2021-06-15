Cerity Partners LLC Buys 19,947 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 3.58% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 183,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 40,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

