Cerity Partners LLC Sells 348 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $357.51. 3,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $254.07 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

