Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 228,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $203.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

