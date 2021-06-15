Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of WEED stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.01. 282,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

